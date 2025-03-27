Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's upset facing Osasuna tonight.

Barca host Osasuna at 9pm on Thursday night.

"We are Barcelona, ​​not Real Madrid. I am very proud of that," Flick said, avoiding comparisons with the complaints of Real coach Carlo Ancelotti over the schedule.

"The players are coming back from their national teams and we have to play straight away. It is not the right time to play this game."

He also said, "We arrive at dawn after the evening games and the players don't have time to rest. In other leagues it is managed differently. It is not a question of Barcelona or Madrid, but of protecting the teams of La Liga."

Despite the controversy, Flick tried to defuse the debate with a positive message: "If we win and get the three points, that will be our answer."

