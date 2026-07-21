Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Aymeric Laporte following his impressive campaign with World Cup winners Spain.

The 32-year-old completed all but two games, the 3-0 win over Austria and the 1-0 final win over Argentina, across Spain’s tournament winning campaign.

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Spain conceded just one goal throughout their entire World Cup run, scored by Charles De Ketelaere in the 2-1 quarter final win over Belgium.

According to Sport, Barcelona were impressed by Laporte’s partnership with young star Pau Cubarsi and are now considering a move.

Laporte, who returned to Athletic Club from Al-Nassr for €10 million in September 2025 and is under contract until June 2028.

It’s understood that sporting director Deco has already held preliminary talks with the player, with both parties agreeing to resume now that the World Cup is over.