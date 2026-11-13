Barcelona confirm transfer stance over Gavi sale

Napoli and Bayern Munich have been blocked in their transfer enquires over Barcelona star Gavi.

The Spain international has struggled with several serous injuries in the last two years, which has seen his Barcelona career stall, and other La Masia products overtake him in Hansi Flick's plans.

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Gavi tore his ACL in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia, sidelining him for around 11 months. However, he then suffered a medial meniscus tear in the same right knee, keeping him out for another five.

He's made just 21 appearances across all competitions during the last two seasons under Flick, and that has led to speculation over his next step.

Napoli were keen to bring the 22-year-old to Italy, with Bayern also interested, as part of midfield update in Bavaria.

However, as per the latest from Marca, all attempts to sign him have been rejected as Gavi and Flick have no interest in parting ways in 2027.