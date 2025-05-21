Barcelona confirm new Hansi Flick deal after La Liga win

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has extended his stay with the club after guiding them to a memorable domestic treble.

Barcelona have confirmed the 60-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal that would see him remain at the Camp Nou united 2027.

Flick has been a revelation at the club since replacing Barcelona legend Xavi last summer, winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.

His side have been arguably the best attacking side in Europe this season, scoring an impressive 99 goals in La Liga alone.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach's previous deal was due to expire in 2026.