Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney gives final advice to Man Utd ahead of UEL final: Just relax and enjoy the game...
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Liverpool legend urges Liam Delap to snub Man Utd move
Alvarez prepared to leave Atletico Madrid this summer

Barcelona confirm new Hansi Flick deal after La Liga win

Tribal Football
Barcelona confirm new Hansi Flick deal after La Liga win
Barcelona confirm new Hansi Flick deal after La Liga winLa Liga
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has extended his stay with the club after guiding them to a memorable domestic treble.

Barcelona have confirmed the 60-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal that would see him remain at the Camp Nou united 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick has been a revelation at the club since replacing Barcelona legend Xavi last summer, winning the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Spanish Super Cup.

His side have been arguably the best attacking side in Europe this season, scoring an impressive 99 goals in La Liga alone.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach's previous deal was due to expire in 2026.

Mentions
BarcelonaFlick HansiLaLiga