Barcelona coach Flick names Ter Stegen his captain

Barca open the new season against Valencia.

Asked about Ter Stegen, Flick said: "We will talk to the referee and tell him which player will be the interlocutor on the field. Marc, for now, remains as first captain."

On Gavi, as the midfielder works his way back from last year's knee surgery, Flick also stated: "We have to take care of him, he will play for 10 or 15 more years. The staff is working a lot with him. I am proud of the team we have to work with.

"You have to go calmly."