Barcelona attacker Raphinha blows fuse: You are all s***! S***!

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been caught blasting the match officials during Sunday's win against Alaves.

Barca was able to ground out a 1-0 win in Montjuic against a competitive Alaves team.

Advertisement Advertisement

In the second-half, Raphinha was substituted by coach Hansi Flick and launched a furious blast at the fourth official before taking his seat behind the bench.

Flick had to grab Raphinha to calm him down, but the Brazilian insisted: "I don't care, damn it.

"You have to say something to them too."

Then, before taking his seat, Raphinha shouted towards the referee and fourth official: "You are all s***! S***!"

Raphinha avoided any action from the match officials, though had been booked for protesting while on the pitch.