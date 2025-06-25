Barcelona announce new Camp Nou opening

Barcelona have officially announced the inauguration date of the new Spotify Camp Nou: August 10 , 2025, on the occasion of the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy.

It will be a partial but highly symbolic reopening, part of the broader redevelopment project of Espai Barça, which aims to transform the Blaugrana ground into one of the most modern facilities in the world.

After more than two years of forced exile at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barça and its fans will finally be able to experience the excitement of football again in the heart of the Les Corts neighborhood, although some work is still ongoing.

The work to be completed includes the construction of the third stand, the double VIP ring, the installation of the roof and the arrangement of the outdoor areas.

"Let's go home, let's vibrate"

"During this transition phase, the club will guarantee comfort and accessibility for members and fans, adapting services and logistics to ensure the best possible experience," a club statement read.

To celebrate this historic moment, Barça has launched the emotional campaign "Tornem a casa, vibrem" ("Let's go home, let's vibrate"), with initiatives in the city and on digital channels.

The return to Camp Nou represents an emotional and symbolic step towards the future: a new era for Barcelona, ​​which finds its home again and looks forward with ambition and identity.