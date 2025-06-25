Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Real Madrid set £77M price tag for Rodrygo as Arsenal deal draws closer
Man United edge closer to Bryan Mbeumo deal with latest bid

Barcelona announce new Camp Nou opening

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona announce new Camp Nou opening
Barcelona announce new Camp Nou openingLaLiga
Barcelona have officially announced the inauguration date of the new Spotify Camp Nou: August 10 , 2025, on the occasion of the traditional Joan Gamper Trophy.

It will be a partial but highly symbolic reopening, part of the broader redevelopment project of Espai Barça, which aims to transform the Blaugrana ground into one of the most modern facilities in the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After more than two years of forced exile at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barça and its fans will finally be able to experience the excitement of football again in the heart of the Les Corts neighborhood, although some work is still ongoing.

The work to be completed includes the construction of the third stand, the double VIP ring, the installation of the roof and the arrangement of the outdoor areas.

 

"Let's go home, let's vibrate"

"During this transition phase, the club will guarantee comfort and accessibility for members and fans, adapting services and logistics to ensure the best possible experience," a club statement read.

To celebrate this historic moment, Barça has launched the emotional campaign "Tornem a casa, vibrem" ("Let's go home, let's vibrate"), with initiatives in the city and on digital channels.

The return to Camp Nou represents an emotional and symbolic step towards the future: a new era for Barcelona, ​​which finds its home again and looks forward with ambition and identity.

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelona
Related Articles
Stuttgart medical today for Barcelona whiz Darvich
Barcelona plan Man Utd talks after Rashford comments
Nico Williams informs Athletic Club of Barcelona decision