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Barcelona's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest for La Liga champions

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.
Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.Profimedia

Barcelona are aiming for a third consecutive LaLiga title in 2026/27 as Jose Mourinho returns to El Clasco rivals Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick has enjoyed two superb years in Catalonia, but the coming months could pose a real challenge for the ex-Bayern Munich boss, with Real and Atletico Madrid both bolstering their squads.

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Flick's preseason plans are also hampered by several of his key players still away on their summer break following Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Barcelona's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 24th - Barcelona 4-1 Europa 

July 31st - Birmingham City 2-2 Barcelona (Birmingham City won 3-2 on pens)

August 8th - Nottingham Forest 0-1 Barcelona

August 8th - Udinese 1-0 Barcelona

August 16th v Basel (St. Jakob-Park, Switzerland - 3:30pm)

August 19th v Al Ahly (Barcelona, Spain - TBC)

Barcelona's first game of 2026/27 LaLiga season

Barcelona kick off their title defence on the road at Elche on Sunday August 23rd (8:30pm).

Barcelona 2026 summer transfer update

Barca completed a whopping €80M deal to sign Anthony Gordon before the World Cup, followed by a £22M swoop on Karim Adeyemi, as Flick looks to fill the Robert Lewandowski hole in his squad.

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