Atletico Madrid veteran Witsel: I see myself as a central defender
Atletico Madrid veteran Axel Witsel believes he now is a central defender.

Witsel penned a new deal at the end of the season and after being known as a midfielder, the Belgian now plays at centre-half.

He said: "In my head I'm already central. At the beginning I had to adapt a little because it was a new role for me, but last year I felt very comfortable.

"(Diego) Simeone wanted more outlets with the ball from behind and as a midfielder it's one of my qualities. In the first match it went well. Thanks to Cholo I can play longer in this role at the highest level levels. My relationship with Simeone? I have a very close relations."

