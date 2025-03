Atletico Madrid are eyeing Osasuna fullback Jesus Areso.

Atletico had a scout posted to watch Areso in action on Sunday for Osasuna's 3-3 draw with Valenecia.

Cadena SER says Atletico are weighing up a move for Areso as they seek a new right-sided fullback signing.

However, they're not alone in interest for Areso.

Athletic Bilbao are also watching Areso this season.