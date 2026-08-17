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Atletico Madrid eye Morocco World Cup star in new-look midfield

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.Profimedia

Atletico Madrid's midfield could look very different at the start of 2026/27 season.

Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada have both moved on from the Spanish capital this summer with Diego Simeone now taking his engine room in a new direction for 2026/27.

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Morten Hjulmand and Kang-in Lee have arrived from Sporting CP and PSG respectively and Simeone is rumoured to be targeting at least one more new face before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

On the back of an impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Morocco, Girona's Azzedine Ounahi has re-emerged as an option for the LaLiga giants, following his current side's relegation at the end of 2025/26.

Girona are realistic over their chances of retaining a player of Ounahi's level in the Spanish second tier with his international midfield partner Ayyoub Bouaddi edging towards joining Manchester City as Rodri heads to Barcelona.

Ounahi scored five league goals for Girona last season, but could not steer them away from relegation danger, and Atletico could now table a €20M offer with Barca fully focused on Rodri.

Club captain Koke and Marcos Llorente are out of contract next summer and a move for Ounahi looks a sensible long-term call by Simeone.

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Diego SimeoneAzzedine OunahiAtl. MadridGironaLaLigaFootball transfers

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