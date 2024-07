Atletico Madrid coach Simeone undergoes knee surgery

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has undergone knee surgery.

Simeone is currently on crutches after having a knee operation this week.

The Argentine suffered a strain during the season and put off surgery until the campaign had been concluded.

AS says there is confidence Simeone will not need any aids to walk by the time preseason kicks off next month.

However, it's also stated the Atleti coach will take it easy in the first weeks so not to aggravate the problem.