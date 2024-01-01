Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte confident keeping hold of Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao president Jon Uriarte is confident keeping hold of Nico Williams.

The Spain winger is being linked with a big club move away after the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Uriate says: "We have impressive talent in the squad. When things are like this, it's normal that there are players who arouse interest, but we're not here to talk about rumours.

"Nico is happy in Bilbao and at Athletic and we're very happy with Nico. We don't worry about or pay attention to rumours. We're focused on creating an attractive project for all our players, fighting for titles and competing in Europe."

He added, "The club has room for economic manoeuvre to sign players. We had to be able to ensure that the investment did not penalise the expenses. We had to balance the accounts and boost the income.

"That has been our way of acting. At the club we are always aware of what is on the market and identify opportunities ."