Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde concedes Simon gamble

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon is expected to be back in several months after successful surgery.

Simón had sugery on his right wrist in Madrid on Thursday evening.

Advertisement Advertisement

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said earlier in the day: "Unai offered to delay his operation given Julen's (Agirrezabala ) injury, which we think will keep him out for about a month.

"But we decided that it was better to continue with the established recovery plan.

"We're going to keep going as we always have and place our trust in the goalkeepers here, in Alex Padilla and Oier Gastesi. We think we're well covered. It's something we'd would've preferred not to have happened, but we'll deal with it."