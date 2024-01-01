Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde concedes Simon gamble

Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde concedes Simon gamble
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde concedes Simon gamble
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde concedes Simon gambleLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon is expected to be back in several months after successful surgery.

Simón had sugery on his right wrist in Madrid on Thursday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said earlier in the day: "Unai offered to delay his operation given Julen's (Agirrezabala ) injury, which we think will keep him out for about a month.

"But we decided that it was better to continue with the established recovery plan.

"We're going to keep going as we always have and place our trust in the goalkeepers here, in Alex Padilla and Oier Gastesi. We think we're well covered. It's something we'd would've preferred not to have happened, but we'll deal with it."

Mentions
Simon UnaiAgirrezabala JulenAth BilbaoLaLiga
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao hit by Simon injury: 'He'll be out for months'
Historic: How Athletic Bilbao won Copa and clinched 5th place
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Agirrezabala happy penning new deal