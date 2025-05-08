Arda Guler reveals how Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler has opened up on how manager Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to leave Fenerbahce for the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old left his boyhood club for Real Madrid back in 2023, choosing Los Blancos over a slew of European giants.

Guler has struggled to break into the first team since then but has impressed in the limited chances he’s had, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 1471 minutes this season.

In an article for the Players' Tribune, Guler said: "Real Madrid. My fourth dream. I felt unreal that it could happen so quickly. That summer my dad and I had many long conversations about whether it was too early for me to go.

“It was actually really complicated, because we had so many other offers, and it was hard for me to decide what to do. But then I had a FaceTime call with Mr. Carlo Ancelotti.

"I'll never forget when his number came up on my screen, and the video was loading. 'Hello, Arda. How are you?' He was on holiday, too.

“The moment was so surreal that I struggle to remember the details, but I think he was wearing one of those Hawaiian shirts, and sunglasses, and maybe he even had a cigar.

"He said: 'Arda, you will have a big future here. Maybe not the first year, but you will get chances. When Modric and Kroos are too old, we could play you in midfield.'

"Just hearing your name next to Modric and Kroos is surreal. I couldn't speak.

"Then he said: 'Arda, promise me that you’ll come to Madrid. Promise, promise, promise.'

"I said: 'Of course, Mister.'"