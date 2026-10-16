Arda Guler reaches Real Madrid future decision after Mourinho talks

Real Madrid star Arda Guler has reportedly agreed terms over a new contract with the LaLiga giants.

Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho has shown real faith in the 21-year-old, starting him in six of their eight top-flight games so far this season.

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As per reports from TEAMtalk, Guler is satisfied over his future role in Madrid after speaking to Mourinho during the international break, and he's now ready to sign up for an extension.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester City have both been tracking the Turkey international as a possible future target - but they will now look elsewhere.

Details on the new contract are yet to be confirmed, but Guler current deal which expires in 2029, is set to be upgraded until 2031.