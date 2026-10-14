Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: PSG hammering Man City, Roma leading Real Madrid

Gael Monfils quietly retires from tennis, will not play Paris Masters

Vinicius Junior handed four-match ban for pulling hair, set to miss El Clasico

Mourinho confident Vinicius Jr will overcome Real Madrid struggles

Mourinho confident Vinicius Jr will overcome Real Madrid struggles
Mourinho confident Vinicius Jr will overcome Real Madrid strugglesProfimedia

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has expressed confidence that Vinicius Junior will soon regain his best form despite a disappointing start to the season.

The Brazilian winger has struggled for consistency, registering just one goal and three assists in nine appearances.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His difficulties continued with a controversial red card against Villarreal, raising further concerns about his performances.

However, speaking to TNT Sports, Mourinho dismissed worries surrounding the 25-year-old, insisting the forward possesses the quality to overcome his struggles and rediscover his attacking brilliance.

"He is going to emerge. It's just a question of when," the Portuguese said.

"After the previous match, I decided to take a different approach—to protect him a little and then bring him on when the game called for a player like Vini.

"I think that worked out well: the stadium, which had sometimes voiced disapproval, immediately rallied behind him the moment he started warming up.

"I believe that was a crucial turning point for him. It seemed like something clicked for him, reigniting that joy and reminding him of the kind of player he truly is."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridVillarrealLaLiga

Related Articles

Vinicius Jr handed four-game ban for hair-pulling incident

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr apologises after red card for pulling hair

Real Madrid edge Villarreal as Vinicius sees red for hair pull