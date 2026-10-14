Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

PSG manager Luis Enrique hopes Man City avoid sanctions for 115 charges guilty verdict

Manchester United 'give up' on keeping wantaway youngster JJ Gabriel

Carrick defends 'emotional' Martinez after criticism of Manchester United hierarchy

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: Barcola hits hat-trick in wild Liverpool win, City & PSG lineups in

Gael Monfils quietly retires from tennis, will not play Paris Masters

World No. 2 Antonsen frustrated that clock system will be tested during Denmark Open

Vinicius Jr handed four-game ban for hair-pulling incident

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will miss the upcoming Clasico
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will miss the upcoming ClasicoANGEL MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will miss the upcoming Clasico in LaLiga against Barcelona after being issued a four-match suspension on Wednesday following his red card for hair-pulling against Villarreal last week.

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee confirmed the Brazilian will be banned for several matches, including the visit to face league leaders Barca on October 25, for both the red card and his subsequent protests.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridVinicius JuniorBarcelona

Related Articles

Real Madrid make Konate appeal to avoid El Clasico ban

Real Madrid icon Guti makes bold El Clasico prediction

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr apologises after red card for pulling hair