Vinicius Jr handed four-game ban for hair-pulling incident
AFP
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior will miss the upcoming Clasico in LaLiga against Barcelona after being issued a four-match suspension on Wednesday following his red card for hair-pulling against Villarreal last week.
The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee confirmed the Brazilian will be banned for several matches, including the visit to face league leaders Barca on October 25, for both the red card and his subsequent protests.
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