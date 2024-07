Altimira pens new Villarreal deal

Adriá Altimira has signed a new deal with Villarreal.

The right-back has penned a contract to 2026 on Monday.

Altimira was a regular with Villarreal B last season and also tasted senior football.

A loan move could be on for the youngster next season depending on Villarreal's market plans.

Should a senior fullback depart, then Altimira will be permanently promoted.