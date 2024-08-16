A trap? Story behind attack on father of Barcelona superkid Yamal

It's alleged the father of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal was the victim of a planned attack on Thursday.

Mounir Nasroui suffered three stab wounds as he was attacked in his local neighbourhood while walking his dog.

La Vanguardia says four Spanish citizens have been arrested, accused of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. It is not excluded that a fifth person involved in the brawl will be arrested.

On Friday afternoon, however, Nasroui was discharged from the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona.

After an argument occurred at 3pm, they met the footballer's father in a local car park to "make peace", as they told him. But they showed up with weapons. Once everyone arrived, they surrounded him, beat him, kicked him and stabbed him, according to what Nasraoui declared to the Mossos, who are in charge of the investigation.

“Luckily a friend of my father arrived, otherwise they would have killed him,” Yamal reportedly told a Barcelona director, after visiting his father at the Can Ruti hospital.