Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard was trolled in the South Korean league recently.

The 31-year-old scored an equalizer for FC Seoul against Daejeon Hana Citizen.

However, Daejeon went on to win the game, with Lingard on the receiving end of some brutal trolling.

When he had scored, Lingard whipped out a trademark celebration to excite the crowd.

However, Daejeon Hana Citizen players copied the celebration when they scored the winning goal moments later.