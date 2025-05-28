Tribal Football
Lingard defends new haircut after Korean fans' jibes

Shina Oludare
Lingard defends new haircut after Korean fans’ jibes
Lingard defends new haircut after Korean fans' jibes
Jesse Lingard defended himself amid ridicule from South Korean fans over his brand new hairstyle.

The Englishman debuted a fresh haircut, drawing cheeky comments from fans, but the FC Seoul star insisted the style is popular back home.

In a GQ Korea interview, the 32-year-old shared his hair and skincare routine.

"Every time I get a haircut, I like to brush. I need to be looking fresh. Most of our games are on television, I like to look fresh," he said.

"Probably once a week, I get a haircut. Very popular in England, this haircut."

Lingard has netted four goals in 16 league games for Seoul, who sit seventh in K League 1. They face Jeju SK on Saturday.

