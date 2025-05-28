Lingard defends new haircut after Korean fans’ jibes
Jesse Lingard defended himself amid ridicule from South Korean fans over his brand new hairstyle.
The Englishman debuted a fresh haircut, drawing cheeky comments from fans, but the FC Seoul star insisted the style is popular back home.
In a GQ Korea interview, the 32-year-old shared his hair and skincare routine.
"Every time I get a haircut, I like to brush. I need to be looking fresh. Most of our games are on television, I like to look fresh," he said.
"Probably once a week, I get a haircut. Very popular in England, this haircut."
Lingard has netted four goals in 16 league games for Seoul, who sit seventh in K League 1. They face Jeju SK on Saturday.
