Lingard defends new haircut after Korean fans’ jibes

Jesse Lingard defended himself amid ridicule from South Korean fans over his brand new hairstyle.

The Englishman debuted a fresh haircut, drawing cheeky comments from fans, but the FC Seoul star insisted the style is popular back home.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a GQ Korea interview, the 32-year-old shared his hair and skincare routine.

"Every time I get a haircut, I like to brush. I need to be looking fresh. Most of our games are on television, I like to look fresh," he said.

"Probably once a week, I get a haircut. Very popular in England, this haircut."

Lingard has netted four goals in 16 league games for Seoul, who sit seventh in K League 1. They face Jeju SK on Saturday.