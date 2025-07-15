Konate rejects new deal, eyes Liverpool exit amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, reaffirming his commitment to continuing his career in European football.

The 26-year-old centre-back is determined to play at the highest level and believes staying in Europe is essential to regularly competing in the UEFA Champions League.According to the Daily Mirror, a leading Saudi club reportedly made informal contact with Ibrahima Konate’s representatives to gauge interest ahead of a potential summer move.

However, the former RB Leipzig defender made it clear that his priority is to remain in Europe, prompting the Saudi side to shift their focus toward other targets.

Konate has entered the final 12 months of his current contract at Anfield, and while the Reds are keen to secure an extension, talks have hit a standstill.

Real Madrid are showing strong interest, viewing the French defender as a key addition to bolster their backline for the future.