Senegal boss Vieira claims back-to-back wins

Senegal registered their second straight victory under head coach Patrick Vieira after they defeated Comoros 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

After making several changes to the starting XI, Vieira saw the Lions of Teranga benefit from a first-half goal from Manchester City winger Iliman Ndiaye to carry the day.

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Among the notable changes from Vieira were captain Kalidou Koulibaly starting alongside Mamadou Sarr in central defence, assisted by Nobel Mendy.

Senegal score within five minutes

Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Issa Soumare, and Ndiaye were also included in the starting XI. Senegal needed only five minutes to find the back of the net when Ndiaye finished off a cross from Ibrahim Mbaye.

Comoros threatened with their own opportunities, with the best one falling to Housseine Zakouani, whose superb volley went over the bar.

Adel Anzimati-Aboudou was called upon to make a good save to deny Mbaye from doubling Senegal’s lead before Zakouani wasted another chance for Comoros after failing to beat Mory Diaw.

The friendly came after Senegal had played two matches in their opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Senegal secured a 1-1 draw against Mozambique, before recovering in matchday two to edge out Ethiopia 1-0.