Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Record-breaking Gyokeres stakes a claim for Arsenal spot

Barcelona join free transfer race for Brazilian defender

Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat

Haaland sources indicate preferred possible exit date

Most read on Flashscore News

CAF scraps cup-tied rule for Champions League and Confederation Cup

Fernandes hails Portugal's 'greatest symbol' Ronaldo after icon walks away from squad

Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after guilty verdict

Belgium midfield duo De Bruyne and Tielemans set to miss France clash

Senegal boss Vieira claims back-to-back wins

Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his goal for Senegal
Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates his goal for SenegalClement MAHOUDEAU / AFP

Senegal registered their second straight victory under head coach Patrick Vieira after they defeated Comoros 1-0 in a FIFA international friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

After making several changes to the starting XI, Vieira saw the Lions of Teranga benefit from a first-half goal from Manchester City winger Iliman Ndiaye to carry the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the notable changes from Vieira were captain Kalidou Koulibaly starting alongside Mamadou Sarr in central defence, assisted by Nobel Mendy.

Senegal score within five minutes

Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Issa Soumare, and Ndiaye were also included in the starting XI. Senegal needed only five minutes to find the back of the net when Ndiaye finished off a cross from Ibrahim Mbaye.

Comoros threatened with their own opportunities, with the best one falling to Housseine Zakouani, whose superb volley went over the bar.

Adel Anzimati-Aboudou was called upon to make a good save to deny Mbaye from doubling Senegal’s lead before Zakouani wasted another chance for Comoros after failing to beat Mory Diaw.

The friendly came after Senegal had played two matches in their opening round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Senegal secured a 1-1 draw against Mozambique, before recovering in matchday two to edge out Ethiopia 1-0.

Dennis Mabuka
Dennis MabukaFlashscore
Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
SenegalPatrick VieiraFriendly InternationalComoros

Related Articles

Messi set for emotional Argentina goodbye in final game

Brazil back on track with back-to-back wins

Lyon handed Niakhate scare during Senegal duty