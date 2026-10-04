Tuchel delighted with Kane and Bellingham's special bond

England manager Thomas Tuchel is getting the best out of star men Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham after a momentous 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Kane and Bellingham have been at the top of their respective games this season, with the former firmly in contention to win the Ballon d'Or.

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Both players scored in England's landslide win over Croatia, with Bellingham assisting Kane for the game's opener after just eight minutes.

When asked about their partnership, Tuchel expressed his satisfaction with how they are combining.

"They get better and better. They love playing with each other. They understand each other better."

After an excellent World Cup on a personal level for both attackers, Tuchel said, "We adjusted the positions after the tournament slightly, but it's a front four first of all, and the movements and the counter-movements are on the highest level."

England will face the Czech Republic in their next match as they aim to close the gap on group leaders Spain.