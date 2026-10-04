Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Record-breaking Gyokeres stakes a claim for Arsenal spot

Barcelona join free transfer race for Brazilian defender

Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat

Haaland sources indicate preferred possible exit date

Most read on Flashscore News

CAF scraps cup-tied rule for Champions League and Confederation Cup

Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after guilty verdict

Fernandes hails Portugal's 'greatest symbol' Ronaldo after icon walks away from squad

Belgium midfield duo De Bruyne and Tielemans set to miss France clash

Tuchel delighted with Kane and Bellingham's special bond

Tuchel delighted with Kane and Bellingham's special bond
Tuchel delighted with Kane and Bellingham's special bondMARKO PERKOV / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

England manager Thomas Tuchel is getting the best out of star men Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham after a momentous 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Kane and Bellingham have been at the top of their respective games this season, with the former firmly in contention to win the Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both players scored in England's landslide win over Croatia, with Bellingham assisting Kane for the game's opener after just eight minutes.

When asked about their partnership, Tuchel expressed his satisfaction with how they are combining.

"They get better and better. They love playing with each other. They understand each other better."

After an excellent World Cup on a personal level for both attackers, Tuchel said, "We adjusted the positions after the tournament slightly, but it's a front four first of all, and the movements and the counter-movements are on the highest level."

England will face the Czech Republic in their next match as they aim to close the gap on group leaders Spain.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
FIFA Club World CupJude BellinghamHarry KaneThomas Tuchel

Related Articles

Kane on brink of historic record after thrashing Croatia

Delighted Tuchel says England were 'unbelievable from start to finish'

Kane breaks 78-year record as Croatia suffer record defeat