Cucurella eager for Silva reunion in Club World Cup semi-final

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella praised former teammate Thiago Silva ahead of their reunion in the Club World Cup clash against Fluminense.

The Brazilian and English sides will face off in the semi-finals, with a spot in the July 13 final on the line where a European giant, either Real Madrid or PSG, awaits.

Before that, Silva will reunite with several of his former Chelsea teammates, including Marc Cucurella, who spoke highly of the legendary centre-back.

“We’ve watched some of their games. They have very good players, they are very determined and they have Thiago Silva. He’s a legend of football, a top player,” Cucurella told media.

“He’s only played for big clubs and texted me before the (quarter-final) game saying, ‘Let’s go, hopefully we can see you in a couple of days’. I texted him saying, ‘Let’s go'! We have the opportunity to play against him again and hopefully we can do good things and win this game and play in the final which is what we want to do.

“(Fluminense) have a very high level. They have shown in this tournament why they are going right until the final (stages). We’ve played against two Brazilian teams so far and now we will face a third.

“They fight until the end. We’re happy to be in the next round and to have this experience of playing against the South American teams, which isn’t very common. Overall, we’re enjoying this tournament.”