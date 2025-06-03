PSG's Marquinhos and Inter's Martinez reveal what the FIFA Club World Cup means to them

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup features 32 teams, including UEFA Champions League finalists PSG and Inter Milan. The tournament kicks off on Saturday, June 14th, and all 63 games will be broadcast live on DAZN for free!

With this season’s continental club action concluding with three dramatic European finals, all eyes now turn to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which will crown the world’s best club team across six federations.

Ahead of the Champions League final, DAZN caught up with three Champions League club captains - 2024/25 winner Marquinhos, finalist Lautaro Martinez and legendary former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos - to get their thoughts on the upcoming Club World Cup and what it means to take part in the new edition.

Having conquered Europe last weekend, PSG captain Marquinhos will now turn his attention to leading the Parisians into their first-ever FIFA Club World Cup campaign. He is looking forward to facing teams from around the world and isn’t taking their challenge lightly.

"It’s a tournament that all the clubs really want to play in. The new format is very interesting, with all the big clubs taking part playing against teams that they wouldn’t normally face." Marquinhos said.

"We know it will be a long and difficult road, with fierce competition, but we cannot wait to see how the tournament unfolds."

Marquinhos is confident his club will meet the challenge of their global rivals, as PSG hope to continue their title-winning form. "PSG always aim high. As a team, I think we have shown how much stronger we have become, our philosophy.

"We always strive to be in contention in every tournament we take part in, to fight for the trophy and for the top spot on the podium."

For Inter Milan skipper Lautaro Martinez, whose side made the Champions League final this season, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the history and prestige of the club.

"For me, Inter has so much history and is so big that we always have to aim as high as possible. Obviously, we know there will be difficult times - we have opponents to beat.

"So, sometimes things get in your way, but the important thing is that we always do our best for Inter, and try to get Inter as far as possible in every competition we play in."

Meanwhile, Martinez wants the club to take a lead from its fervent supporters and show just what it means for the players to represent the club.

"Inter is really all about passion. For me, that’s the key word I think of when talking about Inter. Passion. For the shirt, the club, the badge. And people prove that every weekend here in Italy, and I think they’ll prove that in the United States too."

Legendary former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, a four-time Champions League winner who became the first player to captain a side to back-to-back titles in the competition, is aiming to add another honour to his trophy cabinet.

Having also won the Club World Cup four times, he is once again excited to pit himself against the world’s best for his current club, Monterrey. "I’ve always been excited to play against the best clubs, and here, we’ll see a healthy but very competitive rivalry. Our goal is to put on a good show and try to get out of the group stage," he says.

On the odds of Monterrey springing a surprise on more established names, Ramos adds: "In this kind of competition, just like the World Cup, there are always teams that cause an upset and surprise everyone, so it depends on a lot of things."

Ramos is anticipating a carnival atmosphere in the USA and expects Monterrey’s travelling fans to show what the Mexican club means to them. "Well, above all, the fans have so much passion. When I came here, I got to know those fans, and the emotion they have is very much like that of the Argentine League.

"They feel things very deeply - your mood depends on whether your team has won."

Marquinhos, Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Ramos were speaking last month ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Watch all 63 games live on DAZN for free.

