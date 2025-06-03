Moggi defends Inter Milan and Inzaghi: Squad lacked depth

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi has rejected criticism of Inter Milan after their Champions League final collapse.

Inter were hammered 5-0 by PSG on Saturday night as the Nerazzurri ended a promising season trophyless.

Moggi wrote for Libero: "In Munich, an unprecedented defeat took place in the history of Champions League finals: Inter lost 5-0 against PSG and marked the end of a cycle that saw the Nerazzurri team emerge defeated from two finals.

"(Nico) Barella, Lautaro (Martinez), (Hakan) Calhanoglu, (Fede) Dimarco and (Marcus) Thuram, usually decisive in the economy of the game of the system. It is therefore difficult to criticize Inter. Despite losing, it has shown itself to be at least the second best team in Europe.

"Criticisms are raining down on (Simone) Inzaghi's work, but no one says that having to replace Calhanoglu he should have sent on the field (Kristjan) Asllani who is certainly not worth the Turk, having to replace Lautaro or Thuram he was forced to do so with (Mehdi) Taremi who is certainly not worth either the Argentine or the Frenchman.

"Nor can you criticize the club because it is impossible to have reserves who are worth the starters. Certainly the starting 11 that usually took the field was the best or among the best in Italy. The many critics would do well to remember when he eliminated strong teams like Bayern and Barcelona.

"In light of this, we believe that Inter would do well to hold on to mister Inzaghi, unless he is the one who wants to leave. Also because the worst always comes later and Juventus is a clear example of what we are writing."