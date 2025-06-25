Maresca: Chelsea can be proud and happy to reach CWC knockouts

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left pleased after their 3-0 Club World Cup win against ES Tunis.

The victory sees Chelsea qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament as Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Tyrique George struck for the Blues.

"The performance, for me, was good," said Maresca afterwards. "It was not easy and until we scored the first goal, it was difficult to break their defensive line down.

"We were quite patient, and when we scored the first goal, the game became a little more open and a little easier for us."

Proud and happy

The win sees Chelsea meet Benfica on Saturday in the round of 16.

Maresca continued: "It’s important for us because 32 clubs started in this tournament, now we are going down to 16.

"There are clubs in the last five or six years that have played Champions League finals, like Atletico Madrid, who are back home.

"So we need to be proud and happy – and now we are in the Round of 16, the target is to go through to the last eight."