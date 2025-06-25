Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Mason Mount makes Man United transfer decision
Man United in 'advanced talks' to bring fan favourite back to the club
Guardiola confirms key Man City exits in summer window

Maresca: Chelsea can be proud and happy to reach CWC knockouts

Paul Vegas
Maresca: Chelsea can be proud and happy to reach CWC knockouts
Maresca: Chelsea can be proud and happy to reach CWC knockoutsChelsea/X.com
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left pleased after their 3-0 Club World Cup win against ES Tunis.

The victory sees Chelsea qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament as Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Tyrique George struck for the Blues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The performance, for me, was good," said Maresca afterwards. "It was not easy and until we scored the first goal, it was difficult to break their defensive line down.

"We were quite patient, and when we scored the first goal, the game became a little more open and a little easier for us."

 

Proud and happy

The win sees Chelsea meet Benfica on Saturday in the round of 16.

Maresca continued: "It’s important for us because 32 clubs started in this tournament, now we are going down to 16.

"There are clubs in the last five or six years that have played Champions League finals, like Atletico Madrid, who are back home.

"So we need to be proud and happy – and now we are in the Round of 16, the target is to go through to the last eight."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupChelseaEsperance TunisBenficaPremier League
Related Articles
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash
Chelsea making new offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens
Cucurella proud to take Chelsea leadership role