Manchester City star Kovacic out of Club World Cup
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the FIFA Club World Cup after undergoing surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury.
The 31-year-old Croatian midfielder has been struggling with the injury for some time and missed last month’s 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace.
"Mateo will spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery," Manchester City said in a statement.
Kovacic was also left out of his country’s squads for World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar on June 6 and the Czech Republic on June 9.
The former Chelsea midfielder scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions last season.