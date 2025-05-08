Man City pushing to sign Flamengo wonderkid Wesley

Man City are reportedly ready to go all out in order to beat rivals Man United to the signing of Flamengo youngster Wesley this summer.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Pep Guardiola’s side are accelerating their attempts to sign the 21-year-old.

Man United have also registered an interest in the right-back with several defenders likely to leave the club in the summer.

Flamengo are hoping to keep Wesley at the club, at least until after the Club World Cup, and will be unwilling to let him go on the cheap.

The Brazilian side rejected an offer believed to be around £20 million from Zenit St. Petersburg earlier in the season.