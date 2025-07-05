Kompany rages after Musiala suffers horror injury

Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup hopes suffered a major setback on Saturday when Jamal Musiala sustained a serious leg injury during their quarterfinal loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury, which occurred just before halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, left players and staff visibly shaken as the was stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

"I've rarely been so angry at half time, not against my players - I know there are much more important things in life, but for these guys it's their life," Kompany told the media.

"Someone like Jamal lives for this. He just came back from a setback, and now this happens. You feel powerless. My blood is still boiling right now, not because of the result, that's football. But because it happened to someone who enjoys the game so much."