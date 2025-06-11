Joao Felix and Sterling left out of Chelsea CWC squad

Chelsea have included several new signings in their Club World Cup squad, leaving out Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix.

New signings Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, Dario Essugo, and Liam Delap were included in Enzo Maresca’s squad for the United States.

Advertisement Advertisement

Among those left out are Sterling and Felix, both of whom spent time away from Stamford Bridge this season. While Sterling joined Arsenal, while the Spaniard has been with AC Milan since January.

Reports suggest Chelsea opted to exclude loanees, viewing the Club World Cup as a continuation of the 2024–25 season though that decision raises questions about the inclusion of new signings.

Chelsea kick off their Club World Cup campaign against LAFC on Monday, followed by group stage matches against Flamengo and ES Tunis.