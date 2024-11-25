Ipswich fans speaks out about Keane confrontation and how he "ruined" his club

Manchester United’s former captain Roy Keane was left furious by an Ipswich fan on Sunday.

Keane was performing punditry duties with the rest of his Sky Sports colleagues on the side of the pitch pre-game.

One Ipswich fan appeared to catch his ire, which led to Keane telling the fan to “meet him in the car park after the game.”

Ipswich supporter Neil Finbow posted on social media: "New claim to fame just been offered out into the carpark by Roy Keane after a few choice words even Jamie Redknapp had to come over to get him away just ya average Sunday evening out.”

"Yep did remind him he set us back five years and ruined our football club - I also mentioned he wasn't fit to step foot anywhere near our ground," Finbow wrote on Facebook.

"Oh and I mentioned about him walking out on a World Cup and breaking (Alf-Inge) Halaand's leg and putting it in his autobiography I hate the bloke and that's been boiling up since he got sacked all those years ago."

