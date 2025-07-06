Gonzalo Garcia proud of Raul comparisons after Real Madrid breakout

Gonzalo Garcia is living his dream at Real Madrid, having scored four goals at the Club World Cup form that has drawn comparisons to club legend Raul.

The 21-year-old Castilla graduate says he’s honored by the praise and remains focused on finding the net as Los Blancos chase silverware under Xabi Alonso in the United States.

He has now spoken openly about the Raúl comparisons, calling them a source of pride and motivation.

"They (fans) are comparing me with Raul, a legend. If I can do half of what he did in this shirt, then it will be more than a dream,” Garcia told the media.

"I have been working, waiting for a chance, but not in my dreams would I have thought of this. I don't feel a lot of pressure. I have been working and waiting for this moment.

"The coach, the players, the staff all give me a lot of confidence. Kylian (Mbappe) is... almost... let's say the best player in the world. I feel so lucky to share a pitch and training with him, to learn from him."