Foden "really happy" after goalscoring Man City performance for CWC win
Foden scored the first inside the second minute before setting up Jeremy Doku to also finish with a volley as City won 2-0.
The England midfielder said afterwards: “I seem to score most of my goals in and around the box. So I was just staying alive. And the ball fell to me and I put it away nicely. So I’m really happy,” he said.
“Yeah I’m very happy. Very happy for the team to start the tournament with a win. It was difficult at times with the heat, we’re not used to playing in it, so we had to keep the ball a little bit more and be more patient.
“Fair play to them, they’re a top team on the counter attack. They caused a lot of chances as well that we had to deal with. Happy with the performance and happy with the three points."
Fresh start for me
Foden also said: “New season, fresh me. So I’m just looking forward to the season now. It’s still early on. I just need to keep training well and be the best version of me. Hopefully I can perform like this every game.”
On Doku's goal, Foden added: "I didn’t see it until I came off the pitch. I saw it back on the replay.
“What a finish, it was a difficult technique. He made it look easy.
“They’re all top players. They’ve settled in really well. I’m excited to keep playing with them.”