Foden "really happy" after goalscoring Man City performance for CWC win

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was left delighted after their opening Club World Cup win against Morocco's Wydad AC.

Foden scored the first inside the second minute before setting up Jeremy Doku to also finish with a volley as City won 2-0.

The England midfielder said afterwards: “I seem to score most of my goals in and around the box. So I was just staying alive. And the ball fell to me and I put it away nicely. So I’m really happy,” he said.

“Yeah I’m very happy. Very happy for the team to start the tournament with a win. It was difficult at times with the heat, we’re not used to playing in it, so we had to keep the ball a little bit more and be more patient.

“Fair play to them, they’re a top team on the counter attack. They caused a lot of chances as well that we had to deal with. Happy with the performance and happy with the three points."

Fresh start for me

Foden also said: “New season, fresh me. So I’m just looking forward to the season now. It’s still early on. I just need to keep training well and be the best version of me. Hopefully I can perform like this every game.”

On Doku's goal, Foden added: "I didn’t see it until I came off the pitch. I saw it back on the replay.

“What a finish, it was a difficult technique. He made it look easy.

“They’re all top players. They’ve settled in really well. I’m excited to keep playing with them.”