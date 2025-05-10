Brazil great Romario visits Real Betis star Antony

Antony met with Brazilian legend Romario as the Manchester United loanee continues to impress during his spell at Real Betis.

The meeting took place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, where the Brazil international presented the World Cup winner with a personalized Betis jersey.

Advertisement Advertisement

Anthony wrote on X: "What an honour to have you here, idol, at this special moment in my life!! Thank you for the meeting, affection and words!! Legend!! @RomarioOnze".

Romario’s performances at the 1994 FIFA World Cup earned him the Golden Ball and was named 1994 FIFA World Player of the Year.

In 2004, he was recognised as one of the greatest living players on Pele’s FIFA 100 list.