Botafogo sack Renato Paiva after poor Club World Cup run

Botafogo have parted ways with manager Renato Paiva following their exit from the Club World Cup, despite his team’s earlier victory over Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian club announced.

Paiva’s side exited in the last 16 with a 1-0 extra-time defeat to fellow Brazilian club Palmeiras, and the manager has now paid the price after just four months at the helm.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The Club thanks Paiva and his assistants for their services to Botafogo over the last few months," a club statement on social media said.

"Particularly for the historic victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup and the qualification for the round of 16 of the (Copa) Libertadores and Copa do Brasil."

Botafogo made headlines in the tournament with a 1-0 win over PSG in the group stage, following an earlier victory against Seattle Sounders. Even at a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, they advanced as Group B runners-up.