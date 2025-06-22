Bobb seeking "fresh start" at Man City

Oscar Bobb says he's happy at Manchester City.

The Norway midfielder has just come off an injury-plagued season and is happy to be fully fit for the Club World Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think once I started running again, kicking the ball, training with the team, I was even happier than I’ve been before, so definitely (you appreciate it more),” said Bobb.

“I think (the Club World Cup and the new season) will be a fresh start for me and for the team and I think from here on out.

“For me it’s great to be back. I feel very good and happy to be here, excited and it’s great to be with the team.

“It was tough at times but the club offered great support and I was always thinking of coming back stronger so it was all good.

“I came back around February and then got a bit overload and that kept me out for a few weeks.

“But then after that I’ve been fine.

“Obviously getting the fitness back takes some time but now I feel great.

“It’s a fresh start for me and the team from here I think we can just build.”