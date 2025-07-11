Arsenal mural vandalised as fans show frustration at Arteta and the signing of Madueke

Arsenal supporters have taken out their anger on murals depicting Mikel Arteta and other key figures in London.

Arsenal are set to complete the £50M transfer of Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this week as the England international leaves their Club World Cup camp to fly to North London where he will be greeted by fans who may not be happy to see him.

Fans have already voiced their harsh opinion online as well as many petitions against the move which many cannot quite understand. Now, as reported by The Daily Express those against Arteta’s decisions have defaced murals of him.

One mural depicting Arteta has been defaced with the words 'C*** C***'. Another piece of art work has the words 'ARTETA OUT' scrawled across in an act of defiance against the club’s decision to sign the 23-year-old.

Madueke will likely play on the left wing and will be in competition with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. This is the source of fan frustration as many believe he is not needed ahead of the new campaign. Fans have been crying out for a striker and the deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is not progressing due to finances whilst the club can spend £50M on Madueke.

Since Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager in December 2019, the club has done business with Chelsea on five occasions; Madueke follows in the footsteps of Kepa, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Willian to make the move across London. Madueke’s move is no different to these deals as fans scratch their heads as to why the club would sign another unwanted Chelsea star.