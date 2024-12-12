Tribal Football
Most Read
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub
DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move

Ipswich exit the FA Youth Cup after shocking loss to Bournemouth

Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich exit the FA Youth Cup after shocking Bournemouth loss
Ipswich exit the FA Youth Cup after shocking Bournemouth lossTribal Football
Ipswich Town exited the FA Youth Cup at the third round after a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.

The newly promoted Premier League club have been working hard to bring their academy up to standard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the result will have disappointed, the Tractor Boys will be happy about how their youth side competed in the game.

Having gone behind, skipper Luke Towler got them level around the stroke of halftime.

But then Bournemouth scored two unanswered goals to go 3-1 up, before Ipswich came back with a second of their own.

Ultimately, they were not able to get back on level terms, with the Cherries going through.

Mentions
FA Youth CupIpswichBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Ipswich attacker Chaplin: Bournemouth defeat undeserved
Ipswich boss McKenna: It's a devastated dressing room
Bournemouth boss Iraola offers Adams update