Ipswich exit the FA Youth Cup after shocking loss to Bournemouth

Ipswich Town exited the FA Youth Cup at the third round after a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.

The newly promoted Premier League club have been working hard to bring their academy up to standard.

While the result will have disappointed, the Tractor Boys will be happy about how their youth side competed in the game.

Having gone behind, skipper Luke Towler got them level around the stroke of halftime.

But then Bournemouth scored two unanswered goals to go 3-1 up, before Ipswich came back with a second of their own.

Ultimately, they were not able to get back on level terms, with the Cherries going through.