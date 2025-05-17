VAR explains why Dean Henderson didn't see red in FA Cup win

Wayne Rooney called for VAR to be scrapped after Dean Henderson was spared a red card for what appeared to be a blatant hand ball in Crystal Palace's FA Cup win.

Crystal Palace earned their first ever piece of major silverware thanks to a 1-0 win over heavy favourites Man City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Star man Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal in the 16th minute but it could have been a different story should ‘keeper Henderson, 28, have been sent off for a clear handball.

However, Henderson escaped any retrospective punishment, with BBC host Gary Lineker reading out a statement from VAR explaining the decision.

"The direction in which Erling Haaland was going made it possible, but not an obvious goal scoring opportunity," Lineker said.

Rooney wasn’t convinced, however, responding to the statement by saying: "Just get rid of VAR."