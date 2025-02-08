Tarkowski nightmare as Everton fall at home to Bournemouth in FA Cup

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton captain James Tarkowski endured a nightmare performance as Bournemouth won 2-0 at Goodison Park in their FA Cup fourth round encounter.

The Cherries were good value for the win, which marked Everton's last FA Cup tie at Goodison Park.

Tarkowski gave away a penalty for a foul on Antoine Semenyo, who picked himself up to convert the spotkick won.

The Everton defender was then at fault for Daniel Jebbison's strike before halftime as he gave up possession before failing to make a challenge on the young forward as he fired home.

Everton were better after halftime, with new signing Charly Alcaraz hitting the post.

But Bournemouth managed to keep the hosts at arm's length to go into the hat for the fifth round draw.

