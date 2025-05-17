Real Madrid keeping tabs on FA Cup winner Adam Wharton

Real Madrid are reportedly readying a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton but will face stiff competition from several Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old played 87 minutes as Crystal Palace stunned Man City to win the club's first ever piece of major silverware.

Wharton has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the world since moving to South London from Blackburn Rovers back in January 2024.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid have taken notice and could be set to add him to their English core.

The Spanish giants are actively looking to sign a new central midfielder this summer with Luka Modric in the twilight of his fantastic career.

It’s understood that Palace value Wharton at around £60 million and several Premier League sides, including Man City and Liverpool, are interested.