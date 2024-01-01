Pleat set to leave Tottenham after over two decades of service

David Pleat, Tottenham's long-time servant is stepping down after decades in the clubs scouting department.

Pleat has been a loyal member of the club since 2010 and announced on Monday morning that he will be stepping down from his role at the age of 79.

The Spurs legend first joined the club in 1986 when he was appointed as the manager and took the club to a fourth place finish in his first year in charge whilst also reaching an FA Cup final.

He explained why he has decided to leave the role and how he has nothing but praise for the club.

“Football is my life and continues to be,” he said. “Spurs has been a huge part of that.

“However, the game and its methods change and it’s time for me to now step back from my scouting role.

“I look forward to watching the Club have great success in the coming years. I hope to continue my association with the game.”

Daniel Levy, Spurs' Chairman thanked Pleat for his service over the years.

"I should like to thank David for his contribution over so many years and in so many ways. He had, and continues to have, an encyclopaedic knowledge of the game and players. I know he will continue to enjoy watching our games at all levels."