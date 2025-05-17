Pep Guardiola bemoans goal shy Man City in FA Cup final defeat

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was frustrated with his side's lack of clinical edge as they were stunned by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Man City controlled the game, ending with 78% possession and having 23 shots but failing to score and Crystal Palace secured their first piece of major silverware.

Omar Marmoush had a golden opportunity to restore parity after Tyrick Mitchell brought down Bernardo Silva in the box.

Dean Henderson stepped up to the plate to save Marmoush’s spot kick and City were unable to beat him afterwards.

Speaking to the press after the game, Guardiola was clearly frustrated with his side’s inability to score.

"We didn't score, so congratulations Crystal Palace for the victory," Guardiola told the BBC.

"Today we were more aggressive, we created a lot, missed penalties and many things but if you don't score a goal you cannot win."