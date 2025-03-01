Man City midfielder O'Reilly delighted with Cup brace

Manchester City midfielder Nico O'Reilly was proud of his goals in their FA Cup win against Plymouth.

O'Reilly scored twice in the 3-1 fifth round triumph.

"(The FA Cup) is always important. It’s a big competition, all the teams in England play it and we want to win it,” said O'Reilly.

“Going into half-time one-nil down would’ve been tough, but it lifted the spirits and we were ready to go in the second half.

“They were a very good team, very physical and direct. Congratulations to them in getting this far.

“We’ll do our best to win and we’re into the quarter-finals now.”

On fellow goalscorer Kevin de Bruyne, he added: “Yeah you could say so (it was De Bruyne back at his best against Plymouth).

“He’s an amazing player and you see it in training every day. His work is 100% and it’s a pleasure to play with him.”