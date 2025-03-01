Man City boss Guardiola pleased with young defensive pair for Cup win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with his young defenders after their FA Cup win against Plymouth.

January arrivals Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov both featured for the 3-1 fifth round win.

“Now again we have central defenders out,” Pep said following our win. “I think we are going to miss Nathan (Ake).

“I’m so grateful to the club for bringing Vitor and Khusanov to the club otherwise we would not have any chance to qualify for the Champions League next season or fight for the FA Cup; we would have just Ruben (Dias).

“It’s a miracle they are here to help us because the problems we have, have happened all season.

“The mood is good. I have a feeling in the last month we have been much better. Against Liverpool we played really good. Against Chelsea really good. Forget about Madrid, they were better. We were miles away from where we could expect to be.

“Step-by-step, I see good things, everybody is connected. We are going to do the battles to be in the Champions League next season.”