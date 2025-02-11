Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti ready for Pep battle; defends Vallejo snub

Keown on Amorim's post match training session: It does feel a little bit unprofessional

Ansser Sadiq
Keown on Amorim's post match training session: It does feel a little bit unprofessional
Keown on Amorim's post match training session: It does feel a little bit unprofessionalAction Plus
Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticized Ruben Amorim for conducting a post-match training session after Manchester United's 2-1 FA Cup win over Leicester.   

United players were seen participating in drills on the Old Trafford pitch shortly after the final whistle.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

Keown questioned the decision, suggesting it reflects poorly on the team's management and post-match recovery approach. 

On talkSPORT, Keown said: “Does it come across as a punishment though for the players? 

“I mean he can do what he wants. It does feel a little bit unprofessional, (like): 'Because we haven't got time in the week to do it, so we are doing a session afterwards'.” 

He continued: “It's very unorthodox. It's not the norm, there's recovery, there's stretching, okay? They’ve got nine days before they play their next game. 

“But is it about embarrassing the players a little bit? Look, they were awful for large periods of that game. 

"So for me it has to be (that) he's so annoyed, there's no time to wait, and no time to lose, because he could be out of a job as well, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.” 

Mentions
FA CupAmorim RubenKeown MartinManchester UnitedArsenalLeicesterPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd legends unimpressed by Amorim's positioning of Dorgu on debut
Man Utd boss Amorim: Garnacho changed tie in our favour
Van Nistelrooy draws positives from FA Cup exit: Leicester performance gives us hope