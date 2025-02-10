Iraola reveals Bournemouth will do "whatever is needed" to progress in FA Cup

Iraola reveals Bournemouth will do "whatever is needed" to progress in the FA Cup

Head coach Andoni Iraola emphasized that Bournemouth must fight for every opportunity to advance in the FA Cup.

The Cherries secured a 2-0 win over Everton in the fourth round, following their dominant 5-1 victory against West Brom.

This marks the first time in the club’s history that Bournemouth has reached the FA Cup fifth round in consecutive seasons.

On a cup run, Iraola said: “This is not about looking at a run. You have to earn the right to play one more game, it’s what we won today.

“For me, the draw is very important in this kind of competition. But whatever the draw we have, we will be fighting next round to play, I think if we win, FA cup quarterfinals.

“We had the chance past season and we lost it in the extra time against Leicester.

“And probably, we regret some things about that game and let's see if this season we are able to go at least one step forward and keep fighting, because you have to keep believing.

“These competitions are about not just how you play. It's about soul, it's about belief, it's about the willingness to sacrifice whatever is needed to go to the next round.

“And I trust that we have this, even in a young team.

“I think they are adding experience. Zaba, Milos are players that are really young, but they've been there before, they've played a good amount of games.

“So it's not like they are immature. I think they are adding solidity to their game.”